Chicken sandwiches in Minot

Minot restaurants
  • Minot
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Minot restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Badlands Minot, North Dakota

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Golden fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
More about Badlands Minot, North Dakota
Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar - Minot, ND - 21 E Central

21 E Central, Minot

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
White bun, breaded chicken, provolone, mild buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich$16.00
PSB jalapeno cheddar bun, breaded chicken, swiss, bacon, house spicy habanero honey, lettuce, tomato
More about Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar - Minot, ND - 21 E Central

