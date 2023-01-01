Chicken sandwiches in Minot
Badlands Minot, North Dakota
1400 31st Ave SW, Minot
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Golden fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar - Minot, ND - 21 E Central
21 E Central, Minot
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
White bun, breaded chicken, provolone, mild buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle
|Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
PSB jalapeno cheddar bun, breaded chicken, swiss, bacon, house spicy habanero honey, lettuce, tomato