Mac and cheese in Minot

Minot restaurants
Minot restaurants that serve mac and cheese

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Bites$7.99
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.50
Kraft Mac & Cheese and choice of fries, mashed potato or fruit cup.
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Badlands Restaurant & Bar

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
More about Badlands Restaurant & Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ground Round

2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
kraft mac n cheese
Chicken Mac N' Cheese$12.99
penne pasta, creamy cheese sauce,chicken,jalapenos, chopped bacon, pico de gallo, green onions
Kids Hound Dog Mac N Cheese$6.99
kraft mac n cheese and 5 mini turkey corn dogs
More about Ground Round

