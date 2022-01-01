Patty melts in Minot

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.49
A juicy beef patty on grilled whole wheat with Swiss Cheese, grilled onion and Thousand Island dressing.
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
Badlands Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Badlands Restaurant & Bar

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.00
Some perfection can’t be messed with! Fresh, hand-pattied ground beef topped with sautéed onions, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Badlands Restaurant & Bar

