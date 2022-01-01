Patty melts in Minot
Minot restaurants that serve patty melts
HAMBURGERS
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
|Patty Melt
|$11.49
A juicy beef patty on grilled whole wheat with Swiss Cheese, grilled onion and Thousand Island dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Badlands Restaurant & Bar
1400 31st Ave SW, Minot
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
Some perfection can’t be messed with! Fresh, hand-pattied ground beef topped with sautéed onions, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.