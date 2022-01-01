Tacos in Minot
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
|Taco Omelete
|$10.99
Taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives and taco sauce covered with melted Cheddar cheese.
Ground Round
2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot
|Taco Salad Grande
|$14.49
shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa
|Street Tacos (2)
|$11.49
crispy chicken, jalapeno coleslaw, diced tomatoes, drizzled with black pepper honey and chipotle ranch. Served with chips and salsa