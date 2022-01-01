Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Minot

Minot restaurants
Minot restaurants that serve tacos

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Omelete$10.99
Taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives and taco sauce covered with melted Cheddar cheese.
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ground Round

2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Grande$14.49
shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa
Street Tacos (2)$11.49
crispy chicken, jalapeno coleslaw, diced tomatoes, drizzled with black pepper honey and chipotle ranch. Served with chips and salsa
More about Ground Round

