Go
Banner picView gallery

The Mint Bar - 1207 19th Street

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1207 19th Street

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

1207 19th Street, Bakersfield CA 93301

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

THE PADRE HOTEL - 1702 18th St.
orange starNo Reviews
1702 18th St. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Tiki-Ko - 1919 and 1927 K Street
orange starNo Reviews
1919 and 1927 K Street Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Fredo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1604 19th Street Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Slice of Italy - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
2543 F St. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Zama Latin American Cuisine - 1623 19th st suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
1623 19 th st suite 100 bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Victor's Mexican Grill - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1901 20th St Suite A Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.2 • 3,047
9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Bakersfield Stockdale HWY
orange star4.3 • 590
10500 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Fit Pantry - Calloway
orange star4.8 • 522
5519 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bakersfield

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Mint Bar - 1207 19th Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston