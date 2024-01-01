The Mint Bar - 1207 19th Street
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
1207 19th Street, Bakersfield CA 93301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiki-Ko - 1919 and 1927 K Street
No Reviews
1919 and 1927 K Street Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Zama Latin American Cuisine - 1623 19th st suite 100
No Reviews
1623 19 th st suite 100 bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
It's Boba Time - Bakersfield Stockdale HWY
4.3 • 590
10500 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurant