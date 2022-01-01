Mint Indian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
868 Broadway • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
868 Broadway
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Come in and enjoy!
American Flatbread
Classic candlepin bowling, organic pizza, full bar.
Very active in fundraising for our local community. Located in Historic Davis Square in Somerville MA.
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
It is the mission of Forge Baking Company to:
Provide our community with baked goods, coffee and fare of exceptional quality, made with ingredients sourced mindfully by passionate and skilled artisans.
Provide a place of work that is safe and supportive while fostering individual growth and encouraging our staff to participate in the direction of the company at every stage of their career.
Consider our impact on the environment every day and to mitigate that impact through the continual implementation of sustainable business practices.
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Tu Y Yo Mexican Restaurant uses family recipes handed down through generations to prepare authentic Mexican food