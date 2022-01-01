Go
Toast

Mint Bistro

Japanese American Bistro

SUSHI

1105 Elm St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)

Popular Items

Elm Street Maki$15.00
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Tempura Fried, Topped with Wasabi Tobiko, Side of Seaweed Salad and Ponzu
Vegetarian Spring Rolls$10.00
(3 Rolls) Tempura Battered, Spicy Napa Slaw, Hoisin Glaze
Patriots Maki$16.00
Coconut Tempura Shrimp, Mango, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Thai Chili Sauce
Edamame$5.00
Steamed and Lightly Salted
California$5.50
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna$7.00
Snow Mountain$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Crabmeat
Red Sox Maki$17.00
Scallop Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Topped with, Tuna, Crispy Shredded Potato, Cilantro
Cherry Blossom Roll$16.00
Salmon, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Tuna on Top, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad
Devil's Breath$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Sriracha, Topped with Salmon, Wasabi Tobiko, and Spicy Mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1105 Elm St

Manchester NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McGarvey's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!

The Crown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston