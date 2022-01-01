Go
Mint Juicery - Northridge

Your body is your temple.
Keep it pure and clean
for the soul to reside in!
-B. K. S Iyengar

8850 Corbin Ave

Popular Items

Tropical Greens$7.00
Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Kale, Protein and Honey or Agave
Sunny Cinny$7.00
Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon
1 Day Cleanse$50.99
Six 16oz Preselected Juices and One Wellness Shot
Green Detox$7.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina
Be Mine$7.00
Milk, Raspberries, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Protein and Honey or Agave
3 Day Cleanse$150.99
Eighteen 16oz Preselected Juices and Three Wellness Shot
Digestive$4.89
Apple Vinegar, Lemon, Beets, Fennel and Mint
Java Blast Meal Replacement$8.00
Milk, Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oats Cinnamon, Protein and Honey or Agave
Purple Power$7.00
Coconut Water, Acai, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Protein, Hemp Seeds and Honey
Good Joint$4.89
Lemon, Ginger and Turmeric
Location

8850 Corbin Ave

Northridge CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
