Chicken tenders in
Minturn
/
Minturn
/
Chicken Tenders
Minturn restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Kirby cosmos - 474 Main St
474 Main St, Minturn
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
$8.50
3 Tenders with some fries
More about Kirby cosmos - 474 Main St
SlappedSD Woodfired Pizza
152 Main Street, Minturn
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips W/ Fries Or Fruit
$8.00
Served with Bottle of Water
More about SlappedSD Woodfired Pizza
