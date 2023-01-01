Chili in Minturn
Minturn restaurants that serve chili
More about Kirby cosmos - 474 Main St
Kirby cosmos - 474 Main St
474 Main St, Minturn
|Bowl of Chili w/ Cornbread
|$16.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$16.00
More about SlappedSD Woodfired Pizza
SlappedSD Woodfired Pizza
152 Main Street, Minturn
|Nonna & Pops Chili
|$18.00
Homemade Organic Chili Made Fresh Daily Topped w/ Rainbow's Cheese Sauce, Chives, Sour Cream, Jalapeno & Tortilla Chips.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$18.00
Nona and Pop's Homemade Chili on a Bed of Fries, Topped w/ Rainbow's Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Chives & Jalapeno.