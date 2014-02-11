Mintwood Place
French-American neighborhood bistro, serving the classics & the quirky, both in food & beverage! Whether you're in the mood for a burger or a grilled leg of lamb steak, a classic Sancerre, or an unconventional Vouvray, Mintwood Place has something for everyone.
1813 Columbia Rd NW
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
