Mintwood Place

French-American neighborhood bistro, serving the classics & the quirky, both in food & beverage! Whether you're in the mood for a burger or a grilled leg of lamb steak, a classic Sancerre, or an unconventional Vouvray, Mintwood Place has something for everyone.

Location

1813 Columbia Rd NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bar Charley

Tail Up Goat

Items can be picked up 2/11-2/14.
We can only honor the pick up date selected at check out.
A 22% service fee will be added to all orders.
All sales are final.

HENRYS SOUL CAFE

Come in and enjoy!
FOR CATERING ORDERS 15 OR MORE
PEOPLE
CALL 202-888-7446
25% non refundable fee catering orders if not cancelled within 72 hours
ALL takeout orders not picked up, 25%
non refundable fee

Penthouse Pool and Lounge

