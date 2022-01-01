Go
Minuteman Diner

FULL menu is available all day every day!!
HOURS; Sunday - Saturday 7 am - 2 pm
Thank you for your continued support!
#mmdbedford

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

363 Great rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$12.45
Hashbrown (3)$4.45
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.45
Egg Breakfast Wrap$10.45
Minuteman Egg Sandwich$5.45
Traditional French Toast$11.45
Two Egg$7.45
Mighty Scrambler With Toast$15.45
Build Your Own Flapjacks
Build Your Omelette$9.65
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

363 Great rd

Bedford MA

Sunday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Monday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Tuesday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Wednesday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Thursday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Friday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Saturday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
