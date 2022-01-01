Go
Toast

Mio Vicino

Mio Vicino was established in 1992 and still remains a local tradition. Whether you're here for the first time ever or for the third time this week, you will always find amazing food, friendly service and a buzzing atmosphere that will keep you coming back to visit your favorite Italian Neighbor.

PIZZA • PASTA

1290 Benton St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3177 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$16.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Penne with Italian Sausage$20.00
Mushrooms and Italian sausage tossed with penne in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Lasagna$19.00
Homemade with mushrooms, ground beef, pork, and three cheeses, served with sautéed vegetables
Spaghetti Meatball$18.00
Our Classic homemade marinara, tossed with spaghetti and a meatball.
Side of Meatball$3.00
One homemade meatball
Fettuccine with Roasted Chicken$20.00
Panchetta and peas tossed with romano cheese in a cream sauce
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce with fresh basil and parmigiana, served with spaghetti marinara sauce and sautéed vegetables
House Salad$8.00
Baby greens with sweet balsamic vinaigrette
Garlic Bread$8.00
Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic and herb butte.
Small Caesar$8.00
Classic Caesar salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1290 Benton St

Santa Clara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taplands

No reviews yet

Taplands is a taproom, bottle shop and neighborhood brewery. We offer 25 rotating craft beers on tap, and a menu of snacks and sandwiches using local, fresh ingredients. We also brew our own beer, using 20-plus years of home-brewing experience, allowing us to offer growlers when available.

Wicked Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Paloma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mission City Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston