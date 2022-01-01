Go
MioBrew - Bayou

Specialty Coffee Bar

4005 N Braeswood Blvd

Popular Items

DRIP$3.00
CAFE AU LAIT
AMERICANO
MUFFIN dt$3.00
Blueberry, Apple Crumbs, Chocolate Chunks
TACO$3.75
Fresh scrambled eggs with soft guacamole and cheese on a flour tortilla topped with the protein and/or vegetable of your choice
PANINI$8.50
Crusty Focaccia bread with basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, and your selection of bacon, ham, or turkey with fresh arugula and tomatoes.
CROISSANT$3.00
Freshly baked butter croissants. Add ham, cheese, and/or egg.
CHAI LATTE
Location

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

