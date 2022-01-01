Go
Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant

We are a Pizzeria and Italian Family Restaurant just steps away from the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. Our recipes are derived from family recipes. Come take a seat at our family table! Mangia!

6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Stix$7.00
served with Marinara
Personal Pizza$13.00
10-12" Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza
Cheese Steak 10"$12.75
Steak and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Large 18" Cheese Special$12.99
Slice$3.25
Cheese Pizza
Large White (Mione's Style) 18"$27.00
Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Cheddar
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$5.00
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Filling topped with Peanut Butter Cups
Onion Rings$7.25
Beer Battered and Fried
White Classico Slice$4.50
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic
French Fries$7.00
Steak Fries
Location

6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11

Ocean City MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
