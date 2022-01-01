Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant
We are a Pizzeria and Italian Family Restaurant just steps away from the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. Our recipes are derived from family recipes. Come take a seat at our family table! Mangia!
6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11
Popular Items
Location
6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11
Ocean City MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Longboard Cafe - Ocean City
Come in and enjoy!!
Touch of Italy - OC
Simply Italian
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticceria
Sunset Island Bar and Grille
Bayside dining, entertainment & specials for the entire family!
Bad Monkey East
Come in and enjoy!