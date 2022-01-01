Go
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

Authentic, homemade style Peruvian food

SEAFOOD

4015 University Drive, Suite A1 • $$

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)

Popular Items

Huacatay sauce$0.99
Tostones (green plantain)$3.99
Lomo saltado$15.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
Yellow plantains (fried)$2.99
Yuca (fried or steamed)$2.99
Saltado de pollo$13.99
Peruvian style chicken stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
Arroz chaufa de pollo$12.99
Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.
Arroz chaufa de carne$14.99
Beef Peruvian style fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.
Whole Rotisserie chicken with two large sides$20.99
Canary beans$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4015 University Drive, Suite A1

Durham NC

