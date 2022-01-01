Mi Pueblo Express
Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to give a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite.
BURRITOS • TACOS
7271 Dix St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7271 Dix St
Detroit MI
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
Mi Pueblo provides a rich experience with carefully selected chiles and ingredients to create a variety of flavorful, authentic Mexican dishes and salsas that make for a full stomach and a happy heart.
Steeped in the tradition of Jalisco, Mexico - our hometown, you'll find homemade fresh tortillas, tacos filled with marinated pork, chorizo, chicken and grilled steak, tortas that come in more than a dozen varieties and enchiladas topped with a generous amount of cheese and salsa roja.
In addition to the variety of "Mi Pueblo" style dishes, and a bar menu that is full of drinks suited for any taste. Spirits include a variety of fine tequilas, margaritas, mixed drinks with rum and Mi Pueblo's favorites including sangria and mojitos.
The three level restaurant has a colorful setting of archways, terra-cotta walls and murals of Mexican scenes along with a gazebo-style wood bar.
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
Come in and enjoy!
El Club
All ages event space located in southwest Detroit!
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
The only naturally fermented sourdough pizza in Metro Detroit. No sugar, vegetable oil, yeast, or bleached/bromated flour. We use the freshest local ingredients. Come and give us a try!