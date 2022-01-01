Go
Mi Pueblo Express

Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to g‍‍‍ive a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite.

BURRITOS • TACOS

7271 Dix St • $

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos a la Carte$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Rice
Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

7271 Dix St

Detroit MI

Sunday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

