Chicken sandwiches in Mira Loma

Georgia's Restaurant - Eastvale Gateway
12303 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
Fire Wings - Eastvale
Fire Wings - Eastvale
12571 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale
12571 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.