Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mira Loma

Go
Mira Loma restaurants
Toast

Mira Loma restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Georgia's Restaurant - Eastvale Gateway

12303 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
More about Georgia's Restaurant - Eastvale Gateway
Item pic

 

Fire Wings - Eastvale - 12571 Limonite Ave. - Suite #: 200 - Eastvale, CA. 91752 - 1 (951) 332-2402 - 1 (951) 332-2390 - https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-eastvale - www.FireWings.com

12571 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings - Eastvale - 12571 Limonite Ave. - Suite #: 200 - Eastvale, CA. 91752 - 1 (951) 332-2402 - 1 (951) 332-2390 - https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-eastvale - www.FireWings.com

Browse other tasty dishes in Mira Loma

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Chilaquiles

Burritos

Calamari

Map

More near Mira Loma to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.6 (16 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1238 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1378 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston