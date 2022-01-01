Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mira Loma

Go
Mira Loma restaurants
Toast

Mira Loma restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

6237 Pats Ranch Road, Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries
More about Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
Item pic

 

Fire Wings - Eastvale - 12571 Limonite Ave. - Suite #: 200 - Eastvale, CA. 91752 - 1 (951) 332-2402 - 1 (951) 332-2390 - https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-eastvale - www.FireWings.com

12571 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings - Eastvale - 12571 Limonite Ave. - Suite #: 200 - Eastvale, CA. 91752 - 1 (951) 332-2402 - 1 (951) 332-2390 - https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-eastvale - www.FireWings.com

Browse other tasty dishes in Mira Loma

Cheese Fries

California Rolls

Chili

Fried Rice

Calamari

Map

More near Mira Loma to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston