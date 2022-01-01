Go
Miracle - PGH

136 6th Street

Popular Items

Snowball Old-Fashioned$12.00
Rye. gingerbread, Angostura bitters, Wormwood bitters and orange essence.
Jingle Balls Nog$12.00
Bad Santa$12.00
Mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur and Christmas spices.
SanTaRex$12.00
Tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut, acid-adjusted pineapple.
**CONTAINS: COCONUT
Jolly Koala$12.00
Gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial.
Christmas Carol Barrel$12.00
Resposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao and spiced chocolate.
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!$12.00
Blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgreat, lime and Angostura bitters.
**CONTAINS: NUTS
Christmaspolitan$12.00
Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime and absinthe mist.
On Dasher$12.00
Bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, lemon and Burlesque bitters.
SantaRex's Mug$18.95
SanTaRex's Mug
(12 oz)
Location

136 6th Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
