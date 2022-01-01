Switch Pop-ups

Go
Switch offers a unique pop-up cocktail experience that changes four times a year.
- Miracle on Main Street
- äprāˈskē
- Tiki on Main Street
- Nightmare on Main Street
836 1/2 Main St

Popular Items

December 23rd 6pm$20.00
Craft & Sip Novemebr 2018$40.00
December 16th 2pm$20.00
Italian Wine Pairing October 2018$45.00
December16th 6pm$20.00
December 16th 4pm$20.00
December 16th 12pm$20.00
December 23rd 4pm$20.00
Vegas Bash NYE 2018$60.00
2018 Halloween Party$10.00
Location

836 1/2 Main St

Louisville CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Zucca Italian Ristorante

Experience Italian food the way it should be, with fresh ingredients, careful preparation, and delightful presentation as you relax in our cozy, comfortable atmosphere. Enjoy a selection from our 100% Italian wine list, which features wines from all the regions of Italy.

South Street Market

Come in and enjoy!

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections

At Bittersweet Café & Confections, we strive to bring to you the highest quality café products. A lot of care and consideration goes into our product line and you can trust what you encounter at Bittersweet will be fresh, well-made and flavorful.

It is with great pleasure that we invite you to visit Bittersweet Café & Confections to enjoy our fine Desserts and Pastries and world-class coffee and espresso drinks. We offer decadent Cakes, elegant Tarts, one of a kind Petit Pastries, Chocolate Macaroons, and a wide variety of decadent gluten-free dessert. For those who don’t have a sweet tooth,we offer more than just delicious desserts and pastries. Bittersweet also offers Breakfast Pastries, Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Sandwiches, Paninis, Sandwishes, Salads and Soups. If it's a treat you're looking for, Bittersweet Café & Confections has the perfect treat for any occasion or no reason at all.

Verde

Work Hard. Be Nice. Eat Burritos.

