Go
Toast

Mirada

Lakeside Dining with a spectacular view of Lake Tahoe. Mirada offers a wide selection of everything Tacos and Tequila!

760 North Lake Blvd #30

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa$4.00
Mexican Street Corn$8.00
Cilantro Rice/Beans$10.00
Fish Taco$15.00
Guacamole$14.00
Made to order Guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.
Achiote Rice$8.00
Carne Asada Taco$17.00
Crispy Chicken Taco$15.00
Black Beans$8.00
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

760 North Lake Blvd #30

Tahoe City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tahoe Tap Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in! We look forward to taking care of you.

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Everything Is Rosie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

A Southern Soul Food Revivial

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston