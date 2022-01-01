Go
Mirai Sushi

Established in 1999, Mirai Sushi Restaurant Group has been a pioneering force in Japanese Cuisine in Chicago for over 20 years.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

2020 W Division St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1046 reviews)
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2020 W Division St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
