Miramar Beach restaurants you'll love

Acme Oyster House
90 Seascape Drive, MIRAMAR BEACH
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$5.79
|Hush Puppies
|$3.99
|French Fries
|$2.99
Black Bear Bread Company
325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$16.00
Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough
|Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
|House Granola
|$12.00
Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit
The Village Door
136 Fisherman's Cove, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Blackened popcorn style shrimp set on a bed of our Gouda grits. Topped with diced tomato, red onions, bacon and jalapeños.
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$20.99
Eight butterflied shrimp hand-breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our made fresh daily cocktail sauce.
|Bacon Disco Burger
|$16.99
Two seasoned ¼ beef patties topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Lucille's Kitchen
80 Seascape Drive, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.99
Moist and juicy pulled pork smoked to perfection. Comes with 2 sides.
|Red Beans & Rice
|$14.99
Red beans and smoked sausage served on a bed long grain rice with toasted Gambino bread
|Memphis Smoked Wings
|$9.99
Freshly smoked wings are tossed in our Sweet Georgia Brown Sauce.
BURRITOS
Mezcal Mexican Grill
80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$9.00
Hand-Smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos and Cilantro.
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Spanish rice, street com, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & cilantro
|Queso Blanco
|$8.00
House made cheese dip
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jon Smith Subs
9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Steak 12"
|$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
|Steak Bomb 6"
|$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
|The Gator 12"
|$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Whale's Tail Beach, Bar & Grill
1373 Scenic Gulf Dr, DESTIN
Wine Bar - Grand Boulevard
655 Grand Blvd Ste 101, Miramar Beach
Chicago hotdogs and more
9375 Emerald Coast Parkway W. Unit #11, Miramar Beach