Miramar Beach American restaurants you'll love

Black Bear Bread Company
325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100, Miramar Beach
Popular items
Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$16.00
Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
House Granola
|$12.00
Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit
The Village Door
136 Fisherman's Cove, Miramar Beach
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Blackened popcorn style shrimp set on a bed of our Gouda grits. Topped with diced tomato, red onions, bacon and jalapeños.
Fried Shrimp Basket
|$20.99
Eight butterflied shrimp hand-breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our made fresh daily cocktail sauce.
Bacon Disco Burger
|$16.99
Two seasoned ¼ beef patties topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Lucille's Kitchen
80 Seascape Drive, Miramar Beach
Popular items
Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.99
Moist and juicy pulled pork smoked to perfection. Comes with 2 sides.
Red Beans & Rice
|$14.99
Red beans and smoked sausage served on a bed long grain rice with toasted Gambino bread
Memphis Smoked Wings
|$9.99
Freshly smoked wings are tossed in our Sweet Georgia Brown Sauce.