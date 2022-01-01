Miramar Beach bars & lounges you'll love
The Village Door
136 Fisherman's Cove, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Blackened popcorn style shrimp set on a bed of our Gouda grits. Topped with diced tomato, red onions, bacon and jalapeños.
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$20.99
Eight butterflied shrimp hand-breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our made fresh daily cocktail sauce.
|Bacon Disco Burger
|$16.99
Two seasoned ¼ beef patties topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian sourdough bun.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Lucille's Kitchen
80 Seascape Drive, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.99
Moist and juicy pulled pork smoked to perfection. Comes with 2 sides.
|Red Beans & Rice
|$14.99
Red beans and smoked sausage served on a bed long grain rice with toasted Gambino bread
|Memphis Smoked Wings
|$9.99
Freshly smoked wings are tossed in our Sweet Georgia Brown Sauce.
BURRITOS
Mezcal Mexican Grill
80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,, Miramar Beach
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$9.00
Hand-Smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos and Cilantro.
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Spanish rice, street com, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & cilantro
|Queso Blanco
|$8.00
House made cheese dip