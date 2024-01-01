Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Miramar Beach

Miramar Beach restaurants
Miramar Beach restaurants that serve fajitas

BURRITOS

Mezcal Mexican Grill

80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,, Miramar Beach

Avg 4.3 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fajita$17.00
Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.
Trio Fajita$30.00
Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.
Fajita Bowl$16.00
Spanish rice, guacamole, street com, sour cream, pico
de gallo & fajita veggies
More about Mezcal Mexican Grill
Whale's Tail Beach, Bar & Grill image

 

Whale's Tail Beach, Bar & Grill - 1373 Scenic Gulf Dr

1373 Scenic Gulf Dr, DESTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajita$17.95
seasoned fresh gulf shrimp with frilled onions, green peppers & our special fajita sauce
More about Whale's Tail Beach, Bar & Grill - 1373 Scenic Gulf Dr

