Fajitas in Miramar Beach
Miramar Beach restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Mezcal Mexican Grill
BURRITOS
Mezcal Mexican Grill
80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,, Miramar Beach
|Vegetable Fajita
|$17.00
Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.
|Trio Fajita
|$30.00
Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.
|Fajita Bowl
|$16.00
Spanish rice, guacamole, street com, sour cream, pico
de gallo & fajita veggies