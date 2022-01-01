Go
Mirasol's Café

We are a Latin American influenced Coffee & Sandwich Shop with a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Listen to a sampling of music from the cafe, take in the menu, walk-up to the counter and order or call us for pick-up. Either way, you will be set at ease, knowing that we will take care of you.
First and foremost we believe in quality and in most cases quantity. Using fresh products, the right mix of ingredients and just the right touch of love, we have accomplished our goals of value and quality.

439 State Rd

Popular Items

CHiPPi Gallon$38.50
CHiPPi Half Gallon$20.00
CHiPPi Lite
Our famous, house-made iced coffee. Made with Skim Milk and sweetened with Splenda!
*The CHiPPi Lite recipe cannot be altered*
Chicken & Cheese$7.85
Chicken and cheese mix served inside a hot flour tortilla with sides of guacamole, sour cream & salsa.
Huevo Ranchero Tortilla$7.80
Fried egg, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream & cheese mix all hot pressed in a flour tortilla
CHiPPi Refill$3.24
Your Choice Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Your choice of egg, protein (turkey bacon, veggie sausage or ham), cheese (swiss or smoked gouda) and any toppings you may like to add, served on your choice of bagel!
Bagel$1.54
Your choice of bagel and spread
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.65
A soft and chewy cookie loaded with chocolate chips
CHiPPi
Our famous, house-made iced coffee. Made with Whole Milk and sweetened with Sugar!
*The CHiPPi recipe cannot be altered*
See full menu

Location

439 State Rd

Dartmouth MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

