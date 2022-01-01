Mirasol's Café

We are a Latin American influenced Coffee & Sandwich Shop with a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Listen to a sampling of music from the cafe, take in the menu, walk-up to the counter and order or call us for pick-up. Either way, you will be set at ease, knowing that we will take care of you.

First and foremost we believe in quality and in most cases quantity. Using fresh products, the right mix of ingredients and just the right touch of love, we have accomplished our goals of value and quality.



439 State Rd