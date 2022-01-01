Go
Miro Kaimuki

3446 Waialae Ave

Popular Items

Bake and Serve Molten Chocolate Cake (2 Pc)$9.00
Valrhona Manjari Chocolate Molten Cake with Fresh Vanilla Creme
House Bread$5.00
Miro Bento$14.00
Edamame mushroom rice. Fried Saimin. Mac salad. Spicy pork belly. Wafu hamburger steak. Teri hot dog. Pork gau gee. Curry beef croquette. Shrimp tempura. Sesame garlic chicken. Butter mochi.
Double Chocolate Cake (2 pc)$6.00
Fresh Baked Moist Fudge Chocolate Cake Made with Valrhona Manjari Chocolate
Wagyu Short Rib with Peppercorn Sauce, Parmesan Potato Gratin, Creamed Spinach, Charred Broccoli and Confit Garlic$40.00
BYOB- Bring Your Own Bag!
Local Style Mixed Plate$50.00
Meal for 2 includes: Char Siu Pork, Spicy Gochujang Chicken, Ginger Scallion Fish, House Made Bao Buns, Lettuce Cups, Assorted Pickles, Soy Chili Garlic Dipping Sauce and Rice
Caramel Banana Cake with Almond Crumble (2 Pc)$5.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies (5 pc)$5.00
Fresh Baked Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cookies
Lemon Cake (2pc)$5.00
Moist Citrus Sour Cream Cake Topped with A Lemon Butter Glaze
Miro Spice Rubbed Baby Back Ribs$50.00
Meal for 2 includes: Miro Spice Rubbed Baby Back Ribs, Guajillo Chili Vinegar, Corn Casserole, Orzo Mac & Cheese, Cole Slaw and Hirabara Braised Kale
Location

3446 Waialae Ave

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
