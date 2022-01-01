Go
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

7931 Bardstown Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Broth$2.50
Crunch Munch$11.50
Ginger Salad$2.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Yum Yum Roll$8.50
Chicken Hibachi$17.00
Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Faithful$10.50
Crunch Roll$8.50
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Rice, egg, carrots, spring onion
Location

Fern Creek KY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
