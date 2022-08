Fine & Raw chocolate hazelnut butter

$15.00

A true bean-to-bar facility, FINE & RAW starts with organic beans from sustainability-focused purveyors, and takes them all the way from their burlap sacks into finished chocolate bars, confections, and truffles. Crafted for chocolate lovers, FINE & RAW products are produced without dairy and using unrefined coconut sugar to extract caramel notes and deeper, more vital flavors. From the local artists and photographers who have worked with FINE & RAW on their packaging, website, and events, to the farmers all over the globe who produce the world’s best cacao, nourishing trees and soil - FINE & RAW is above all a community of people dedicated to the idea that chocolate is magic. Made in Brooklyn.