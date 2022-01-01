Go
Toast

Misfit Tacos

Creative and delicious unique tacos meant to be experienced and shared - not just eaten and forgotten.

TACOS

810 Stuart Road Northeast

Avg 4 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese Bites$5.00
Creamy Deep Fried mac and cheese bites.
Combo - 4 Tacos and a Side$13.99
Your choice of any 4 tacos and 1 side choice.
***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK***
Fountain Soda
Combo - 2 Tacos and a Side$8.99
Your choice of any 2 tacos and 1 side choice
***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK.***
The Fresh Prince*$3.79
Our Misfit take on a classic Philly cheesesteak. Shaved beef sirloin, grilled peppers and onions, with our signature green chili queso. With au jus for dipping.
The Kim Jong MMMMM - Gojuchang Pork*$2.99
Smoked Pulled Pork on a flour tortilla topped with traditional creamy slaw and Korean Gojuchang Ranch. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
Combo - 3 Tacos and a Side$11.99
Your choice of any 3 tacos and 1 side choice
***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK***
Loaded Pork Push Huppy$7.99
Chili-cumin hush puppies, green chili queso, topped with smoked pulled pork. Served with our jalapeño ranch for dipping.
Southern State of Mind - BBQ Pork*$3.49
Savory Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Rich BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Traditional Creamy Slaw
The El Gringo*$3.99
The Misfit version of your "traditional ground beef taco". Make no mistake, this is not normal!! This taco is loaded with perfectly seasoned ground beef, jalapeño ranch, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and house made pico. You won't find these tacos anywhere else.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

810 Stuart Road Northeast

Cleveland TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flako's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

West Sixth Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston