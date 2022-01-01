Mishawaka restaurants you'll love

Mishawaka restaurants
Toast
  • Mishawaka

Mishawaka's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Mishawaka restaurants

The Prized Pig image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

The Prized Pig

114 Lincolnway E, Mishawaka

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Popular items
Rib Tips$15.00
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Half St. Louis Spare Ribs$10.00
Extra Sauce$0.50
More about The Prized Pig
Bourbon Street Pizza image

 

Bourbon Street Pizza

2000 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka

No reviews yet
Popular items
Garlic Knots$5.25
12 Delicious Garlic Knots. Comes with a Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Wings Traditional$9.99
Eight of our mouth watering wings covered in spicy buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Build Your Own Salad$7.99
Looking for a Big Salad? We've got you covered. Fresh iceberg lettuce, croutons and up to 7 toppings of your choice all for only $7.99. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, caesar, blue cheese, or golden Italian dressing. Served with 2 dressing cups.
More about Bourbon Street Pizza
Nedderman's Steak Place image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Nedderman's Steak Place

3223 Grape Rd, Mishawaka

Avg 4.8 (1293 reviews)
Popular items
Shaved Sandwich$9.58
5oz Shaved Sirloin mixed with Sauteed Onions & Green Peppers
Shrooms!$4.50
8oz Sauteed Mushrooms in butter, wine and garlic
Regular Steak Dinner$9.35
4oz Sirloin Tips, 4oz Red Potatoes, Sauteed Onions, and Green Beans
More about Nedderman's Steak Place
Table 97 image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table 97

112 North Main Street, Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Popular items
Big Ass Pretzel$8.00
served with beer cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
bacon, american cheese, boston lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries
Farmhouse Burger$13.00
bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato jam, fried onions, roasted red pepper aioli, sunny side up egg, toasted brioche bun, served with fries
More about Table 97
