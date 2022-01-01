Go
MishMash

MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!

HAMBURGERS

1805 Newton Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL$10.99
EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL 1/3lb MishMash burger served with house fries & lemonade for $10.99 *No Substitutions
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
Side Plain Fries$5.00
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
Cheese Louise$9.25
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
Side Truffle Fries$5.00
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with truffle oil, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Chipotle Ranch$0.50
Chipot-bae!! Delicious thick & creamy. *contains nuts
MishMash Burger$10.75
All natural beef patty with mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on a gourmet bun smothered in garlic aioli (try it stuffed with goat cheese $1).
Sauce From the Black Lagoon!$0.50
Dark & devilish. Sweet & spicy. *vegan 1.5oz portion
Side Parmesan Fries$5.00
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with parmesan, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1805 Newton Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

