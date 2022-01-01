Mish Mish
Closed today
No reviews yet
1046 Tasker Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
1046 Tasker Street, Philadelphia PA 19148
Nearby restaurants
Cosmi's Deli
Due to Covid-19, Cosmi's has put together an online grocery store for your convenience. We have provided an economical way for all of our guests to feed their family's during this time. All items are listed under the Cosmi's Grocery Store menu.
Curbside pickup and non contact delivery is now available.
River Twice
A modern American restaurant by husband and wife team Amanda & Randy Rucker. Open Tuesday-Saturday
Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
Ember and Ash Philly
Taking food back to its basics, and highlighting ingredients that are often overlooked, is the core concept behind our menu. We want to utilize the best local ingredients when they are at their peak, and highlight them in a way that shows versatility and sustainability. Using our custom-built hearth, we look forward to showcasing every part of what our ingredients, and our region has to offer.