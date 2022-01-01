Go
MiSo

Fit.Fast.Fresh.

SALADS

4514 B Lacey Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (605 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Salad$9.95
Housemade California crab mix in a mayo-based seasoning (artifical crab)
Miso Soup$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
Curry Chicken$10.95
Our oven-roasted chicken glazed with a Japanese Golden Curry.
Seoulmate$9.95
Chicken, field greens, corn slaw, carrots, cucumber, and creamy sesame.
Steak$9.95
Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.
Veggie$8.75
Either tofu or veggies - perfect for the veggie-lover and health conscious!
Roasted Chicken$9.95
Oven-roasted chicken lightly seasoned without oil to stay juicy and healthy!
Tuna$13.50
Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna!
*Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Seahawk$13.50
Tuna, crab salad, seaweed salad, radish, corn slaw, edamame, wontons, poke sauce, sweet chili and furikake.
Kid's Meal and Apple Juice$6.75
Half portioned entree including apple juice. Ideal for kids 10 and under.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4514 B Lacey Blvd

Lacey WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
