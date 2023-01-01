Go
Banner picView gallery

Mi Sole Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

85 Tower Road

East White Plain, NY 10604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

85 Tower Road, East White Plain NY 10604

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sebastians - Healthcare Realty
orange starNo Reviews
244 Westchester Avenue Harrison, NY 10577
View restaurantnext
The Country Table -
orange starNo Reviews
1 Glenville Street Greenwich, CT 06831
View restaurantnext
Geoff Lazlo Food: Boxed Dinners (Summer 2023) -
orange starNo Reviews
1 Glenville Street Greenwich, CT 06831
View restaurantnext
The Country Table - Easter 2023
orange starNo Reviews
1 Glenville Street Greenwich, CT 06831
View restaurantnext
Westchester Burger Company - White Plains
orange star4.2 • 782
106 Westchester Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Planet Wings - White Plains
orange starNo Reviews
74 Virginia Road White Plains, NY 10603
View restaurantnext
Map

More near East White Plain

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mi Sole Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston