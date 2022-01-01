Go
Miss B's Coconut Club

Havana Good Time at the Coconut Club!

3704 Mission Blvd

Popular Items

Vacay Bowl$16.00
topped with chipotle-mango salsa, sautéed corn, & purple cabbage, queso fresco, and chimichurri. served with sofrito rice, black beans and limes.
Coconut Shrimp$17.50
house battered plantain-coconut shrimp, sweet chili pineapple mojito sauce
Fish n Chips$17.50
tempura battered rock fish with choice of plantain chips or seasoned fries. served with house tartar sauce.
Petite Burger$15.00
Jerk Plate$25.00
jerk seasoned half chicken with mango chutney and chimichurri. served with mangu (smashed plantains) and seasonal vegetables.
Club Burger$17.50
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, spiced mustard, garlic aoili, choice of cheese
El Cubano Sandwich$17.50
lechon asado, ham, gruyere, bread and butter pickles, spiced mustard, garlic aoili
Taco Plate$17.50
mango salsa, cabbage, corn, purple cabbage, chimichurri
Wings$18.50
10 jerk rubbed wings per order. served with your choice of two house sauces on the side or tossed in one house sauce with side of ranch.
Jerk Chicken Wrap$18.00
spinach tortilla, greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, mango chutney, garlic aoili,
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
