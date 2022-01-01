Go
Toast

miss KOREA BBQ (2nd Floor)

Come in and enjoy!

KOREAN BBQ • SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT • GRILL • NOODLES

10 W 32nd St • $$

Avg 4 (3084 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10 W 32nd St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

miss KOREA (1st Floor)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ragtrader

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston