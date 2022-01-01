Go
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

Miss Molly's is a cozy neighborhood cafe that specializes in fresh, seasonally inspired meals and scratch-made bakery served by people who care about the food we make and the people we feed.

9201 W. Center St.

Popular Items

Pumpkin Muffin (GF+DF)$2.75
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread (GF+DF)$4.00
Breakfast Burrito (V)$13.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs in a flour tortilla, served with a side of avocado mash and roasted tomato salsa.
Tuna Melt$14.00
Tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, red onion on sourdough
Seasonal Focaccia Sandwich$16.00
housemade roasted garlic focaccia with sliced turkey, chevre, basil aioli, and arugula. served warm.
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)$13.00
Roasted potatoes, onions, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, herb aioli
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Cheddar Bacon Bagel$12.00
One poached egg, pork bacon, cheddar cheese, roasted garlic aioli, tomato & mixed greens on a plain bagel. Served with a side of fruit.
Bacon + Avo Club$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Egg + Chicken Sausage Panini$13.00
Two poached eggs, Hometown Kitchen maple sage chicken sausage, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli and mixed greens served on sourdough bread. Served with a side of fruit.
Location

9201 W. Center St.

MIlwaukee WI

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
