Miss Naples

Southern Style Kitchen & Cocktails

At Southern Style Kitchen & Cocktails it is our pleasure to make you feel at home, from the atmosphere, to the food, to the way we’ll always treat you like family. We promise to provide exceptional service and the fresh, down-home cookin’ with the Chef's unique twist giving it some unique SOUTHERN ATTITUDE! And one big bonus - one of the best views on the Bayfront Naples.

With dishes like Shrimp & Grits, Jambalaya, Sweet Tea Brined Fried Chicken and much, much more, there is something for everybody with Sass!

