Missing Links Brewery

Enjoy great beer and our full menu of made to order dishes in our fun family friendly atmosphere.

891 Evans City Rd • $

Avg 4 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Bacon Bites$6.50
Five dough balls made in house packed with bacon, pepperoni, and cheese, baked and topped with Italian seasoning. Served with a side of zesty ranch dressing and marinara sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hand stretched dough with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and cheese, topped off with house-made ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken on top of mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese with French fries.
I Just Want A Burger$13.00
1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking, built to order on a toasted Kaiser bun.
Choice of cheese: American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar
Choice of toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips
Add Bacon or an Egg - $1.00
Brisket 'n Cheddar$15.00
House smoked beef brisket topped with caramelized onions and melted cheddar piled high on a toasted Kaiser bun with horseradish sauce.
Tropical Mist IPA
The appearance of this IPA is one of a thick tropical mist gliding in over the
ocean. The heavy late hop additions maximize the aroma and flavors of
citrus and tropical fruits.
Traditional Pizza
Hand stretched dough topped with traditional red sauce, cheese, and up to four toppings. Additional toppings - $1 each.
- Pepperoni\t - Green Peppers
- Sausage\t - Banana Peppers
- Bacon\t - Red Onions
- Mushrooms\t - Black Olives
Pork BBQ$12.00
Our smoked pork slow roasted in beer topped with BBQ sauce and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted Kaiser bun.
Beer Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs.
Add Beef Brisket - $5.00
Add BBQ Pork - $3.00
Baked Soft Pretzel Bites$4.00
Salted pretzel bites served with beer cheese or beer mustard
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

891 Evans City Rd

Renfrew PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
