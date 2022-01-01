Mission Beach House
Come and sea us at the Beach!
400 Ocean Avenue
Location
Revere MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Dryft
Classic New England dishes with a focus on fresh seafood, local ingredients, and house-made pastas.
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Volare Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Luberto’s Pastry Shop
Come in and enjoy!