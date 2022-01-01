Mission Brew
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
2416 Zion Church Road, Hickory NC 28602
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Old Skool Burgers
Come in and enjoy burgers the Old Skool way! We have burgers, hot dogs, and brats fixed just the way you like them, juicy and delicious.
Coach's - Hickory
Come in and enjoy!!
BOCA
Come in and enjoy!
Warehouse 18
Come in and enjoy!