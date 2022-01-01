Go
Mission Brew image

Mission Brew

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2416 Zion Church Road

Hickory, NC 28602

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

2416 Zion Church Road, Hickory NC 28602

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Old Skool Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy burgers the Old Skool way! We have burgers, hot dogs, and brats fixed just the way you like them, juicy and delicious.

Coach's - Hickory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

BOCA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warehouse 18

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mission Brew

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston