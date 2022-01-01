Go
Mission City Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2000 El Camino Real

Popular Items

BACON & EGGS$16.00
FOUR THICK SLICES OF HICKORY SMOKED BACON. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.
COUNTRY COMBO$15.00
TWO EGGS, HASH BROWNS, TWO PIECES OF BACON OR SAUSAGE.
SP CHICKEN MONTERREY$28.00
CHEESEBURGER$17.00
MISSION CITY SKILLET$16.00
SAUSAGE, BACON, HAM, ONIONS, SCRAMBLED EGGS, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, COUNTRY POTATOES, TOAST OR PANCAKES.
SP CHEESE RAVIOLI$23.00
CHOCOLATE PANCAKES$13.00
3 CHOCOLATE PANCAKES, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, POWDERED SUGAR, WHIPPED CREAM.
SWEDISH PANCAKES$11.00
4 FRENCH CREPES, LINGONBERRY BUTTER, POWDERED SUGAR.
SP TROUT CARCHOFI$28.00
Location

2000 El Camino Real

Santa Clara CA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
