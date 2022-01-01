Mission Bistro
The Bistro houses the program's capstone course, Restaurant Operations, as well as an extensive catering operation. The Bistro offers full - service lunch each semester. Senior-level students plan and operate the Bistro.
3000 Mission College Boulevard
Location
Santa Clara CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
