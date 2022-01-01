Go
Mission Kitchen and Bar

Mission Kitchen & Bar offers a full bar with 12 beer taps, pool tables and Jukebox. We serve hand crafted American Regional foods.

52 mission circle suite 111


Location

52 mission circle suite 111

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

