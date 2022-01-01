Mission restaurants you'll love

Mission restaurants
Toast
  • Mission

Mission's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Must-try Mission restaurants

WingStand by Jefferson's image

 

WingStand by Jefferson's

5438 Johnson Drive, Mission

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12 traditional - large$15.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
6 boneless - small$9.79
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
9 boneless - regular$11.99
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop image

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2701 W 47th Street, Westwood

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PAD SE EU$14.30
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
LULU'S ROLLS$5.50
Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce
DUMPLINGS (8)$8.80
Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available
Longboards Wraps & Bowls image

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

5414 Johnson Drive, Mission

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pork Luau Wrap$6.59
Pork, pepperjack, pineapples, vegetables, rice, and teriyaki sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Cabo Beef Wrap$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Thai Orchid image

NOODLES

Thai Orchid

6504 Martway St, Mission

Avg 4.1 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
N1. Pad Thai$13.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
4. Crispy Spring Rolls$4.95
Our signature spring rolls, wrapped with shrimp, ground chicken, jelly noodles, carrot and cabbage, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal.
Tom Kha$4.95
Sliced chicken or tofu and mushrooms in coconut and cream soup, seasoned with lime juice, galangal, cilantro and chili paste. Gluten free
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

PepperJax Grill

5922 Barkley ST, Mission

Avg 4.2 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesy Grits$2.99
Bacon$3.49
Restaurant banner

 

Unforked - Westwood

4719 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mission

Pad Thai

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Fried Rice

