Chicken salad in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Other Place-Olathe

6522 Martway Street, Mission

Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - Westwood

2701 W 47th St., Westwood

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
Asian CHICKEN Salad$14.00
Sliced chicken on a bed of lettuce & spinach, tossed with carrots, red bell peppers, scallions, red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, crunchy rice noodles and peanuts. With your house-made dressing choice.
