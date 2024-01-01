Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Thai Chicken Wrap image

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

5415 Johnson Drive, Mission

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Chicken Wrap$7.79
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Cabo Chicken Wrap$8.19
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place-Olathe

6522 Martway Street, Mission

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap$11.50
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
More about The Other Place-Olathe

