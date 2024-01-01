Chicken wraps in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
5415 Johnson Drive, Mission
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$7.79
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
|Cabo Chicken Wrap
|$8.19
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
More about The Other Place-Olathe
The Other Place-Olathe
6522 Martway Street, Mission
|Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap
|$11.50
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.